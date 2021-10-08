Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 1,174 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 3.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 181.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

HD stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.36. The stock had a trading volume of 105,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

