Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $235,185.87 and approximately $45,879.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00142832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.44 or 0.99641989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.15 or 0.06469043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com

