Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Oshkosh also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

OSK stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.