Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Down to $106.19

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $106.19, but opened at $102.03. Oshkosh shares last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 1,253 shares.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

