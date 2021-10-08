Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.16. Approximately 68,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 25,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.09.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of C$687.33 million and a P/E ratio of -12.55.

