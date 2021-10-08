OST Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,978.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $8,978.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00229237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00102289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.