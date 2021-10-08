Overbrook Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.54. The stock had a trading volume of 244,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

