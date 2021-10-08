Overbrook Management Corp Has $17.55 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 3.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.11. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

