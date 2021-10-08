Overbrook Management Corp Has $5.10 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.26. 154,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,107. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

