Overbrook Management Corp Sells 697 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

MA stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.27. 72,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

