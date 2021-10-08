Overbrook Management Corp Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,798 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $121.45. The stock had a trading volume of 87,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,545. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

