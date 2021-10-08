Overbrook Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 9.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 494,639 shares of company stock valued at $419,931,133. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.28 on Friday, hitting $2,799.99. 25,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,801.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,465.09 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

