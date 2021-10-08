Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

