Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

OVV opened at $37.45 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.