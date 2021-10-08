Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,695 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Owens & Minor worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $31.77 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

