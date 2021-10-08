Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,255.13

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,255.13 ($16.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,510 ($19.73). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 1,494 ($19.52), with a volume of 104,729 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,451.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,255.13. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.60.

In other news, insider Michael Hayden purchased 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,507 ($19.69) per share, for a total transaction of £28,783.70 ($37,606.09).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

