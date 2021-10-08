Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down to $93.05

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.05, but opened at $90.89. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $90.64, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 260.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 71,473 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

