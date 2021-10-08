Oxygen (OXY) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $133.17 million and $1.22 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00004137 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,136,842 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

