OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Shares Up 1.4%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37. 444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZMLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

