P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.02

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.02 and traded as high as $45.32. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 15,832 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $517.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.26 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 8.21%.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

