PAC Global Market Capitalization Tops $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001438 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00081365 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00748174 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

