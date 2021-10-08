Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Shares Up 0.7%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.42. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.