Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.49. 3,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.09.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.