Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.
NYSE:PKG opened at $142.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59.
In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,803,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
