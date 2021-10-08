Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE:PKG opened at $142.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,803,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

