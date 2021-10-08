PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PacWest Bancorp traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 810484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 507,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.