PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 507,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 4,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,287. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.