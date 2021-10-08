Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

PCRFY opened at $11.48 on Friday. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

