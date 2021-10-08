Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.
PCRFY opened at $11.48 on Friday. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.