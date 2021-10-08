Par Pacific’s (PARR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

NYSE:PARR opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. Par Pacific has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $911.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

