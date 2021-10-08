Parachute (PAR) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $76,917.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.