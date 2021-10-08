Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,108 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.23% of Paramount Group worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

