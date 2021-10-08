Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.46

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $22.31. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 3,460 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,200 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $45,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,693.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $36,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $186,712. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,728,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 127,654 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,901,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

