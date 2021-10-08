Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock opened at $289.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.86.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

