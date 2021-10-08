ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0735 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $535.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,204.76 or 0.99904314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.19 or 0.00558814 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004737 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.