Patientory One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00252656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00103169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

