Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 106,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 47,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

About Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF)

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

