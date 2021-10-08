Paul Zwillenberg Buys 14 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($194.98).

Paul Zwillenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Paul Zwillenberg bought 14 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($196.81).

DMGT traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,078 ($14.08). 134,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,091.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 984.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 645 ($8.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,146.46 ($14.98).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

