PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Middleton & Co Inc MA’s 8th Largest Position

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.44. 115,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $308.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

