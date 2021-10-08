PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $263.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

