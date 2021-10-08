PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) Trading Up 2.2%

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 2,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58.

About PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK)

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

