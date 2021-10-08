Peanut Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $371,183.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00229237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00102289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.