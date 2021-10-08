Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Pearson stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 5,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $9,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 724,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 164,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

