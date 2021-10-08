Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Trading 1% Higher

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.06. 29,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 64,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Pediapharm to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bloom Burton cut Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.61 million. Analysts predict that Pediapharm Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Pediapharm (TSE:MDP)

