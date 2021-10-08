Pendle 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $989,959.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Pendle has a market cap of $22.79 million and $989,959.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00148396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,202.93 or 1.00074016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.39 or 0.06433182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

