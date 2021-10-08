Pendragon (LON:PDG) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Pendragon (LON:PDG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PDG opened at GBX 18.68 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pendragon has a 52-week low of GBX 9.17 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £260.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.84.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

