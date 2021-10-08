Penn Virginia (PVAC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC):

10/7/2021 – Penn Virginia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Penn Virginia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Penn Virginia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

9/29/2021 – Penn Virginia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Penn Virginia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Penn Virginia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $32.88.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 111.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Finally, Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

