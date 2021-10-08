Penn Virginia (PVAC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC):
- 10/7/2021 – Penn Virginia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Penn Virginia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Penn Virginia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “
- 9/29/2021 – Penn Virginia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Penn Virginia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2021 – Penn Virginia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “
Shares of PVAC stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $32.88.
Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
