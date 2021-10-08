Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $30.92 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

