PEPS Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $90.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00107654 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,165,258 coins and its circulating supply is 61,387,794 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

