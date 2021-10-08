PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14,860.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after buying an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

