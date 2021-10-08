PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $155.70. 146,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,941. The firm has a market cap of $215.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

