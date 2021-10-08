Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Perficient posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Perficient stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. Perficient has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $124.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.